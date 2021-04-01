Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder takes over as chief of South Western Command

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder Thursday took over as the chief of the Jaipur-based South Western Command of Army.

He was the deputy chief of Army staff (IS&C) at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi prior to taking over the reins of Sapta Shakti Command.

On assuming command, he exhorted all ranks to be operationally prepared to meet the multi-faceted security challenges, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

Prior to Lt Gen Bhinder, Alok Kler was the south western army commander who on Wednesday relinquished the command.

