Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder takes over as chief of South Western Command

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder takes over as chief of South Western CommandPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:11 IST
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder Thursday took over as the chief of the Jaipur-based South Western Command of Army.
He was the deputy chief of Army staff (IS&C) at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi prior to taking over the reins of Sapta Shakti Command.
On assuming command, he exhorted all ranks to be operationally prepared to meet the multi-faceted security challenges, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder succeeds Alok Kler who retired on Wednesday.
