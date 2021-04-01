Sikh man goes missing in Pakistan

Sikh man goes missing in PakistanPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:25 IST
A Sikh man has been missing from northwest Pakistan's Peshawar city since Wednesday night and police have arrested three suspects for interrogation, according to officials. Avinash Singh, in his 20s, went missing from the Gulberg area of Peshawar Cantonment.
His brother Pervinder Singh registered a case in the West Cantonment Police Station.
City police Chief Ahsan Abbas immediately formed an investigation team headed by the Superintendent of Police, Cantonment, Tahir Shah.
The investigation team collected mobile data of the Sikh man and took into custody three suspects for interrogation, according to officials.
