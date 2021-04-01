Rajasthan Information Commission penalises official for not disclosing details sought in RTI query

The Rajasthan Information Commission (RIC) has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a government official for not providing information sought in an RTI query, officials said on Thursday.

An applicant of Ramganj Mandi in Kota had filed an RTI query on shortcomings found during an inspection of a mining lease in 2019, but the mining engineer concerned of the Mines and Geology department did not provide the same, the RIC said in a statement.

The applicant then filed an appeal with the commission, which slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the officer, it said.

Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth directed the department to provide the information to the applicant and deduct the fine amount from the salary of the officer.

In two other similar cases, the commission has slapped fines of Rs 5,000 each on a forest conservator of Udaipur West region and a district education officer of Pratapgarh for reluctance in providing required information under the RTI Act.

