UK PM Johnson says on Liberty Steel: 'very hopeful' we'll get a solution

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:58 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was very hopeful that there would soon be a solution worked out for Liberty Steel.

Asked if he would step in to ensure no jobs would be lost at Liberty Steel, Johnson said: "I think that British steel is a great national asset and the fact that we make steel in this country is of strategic long term importance."

"I'm very hopeful we will get a solution," Johnson said.

