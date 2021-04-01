Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:09 IST
Lucknow administration orders closure of city mall for ‘breaching’ anti-Covid norms

The Lucknow district administration on Thursday temporarily ordered the closure of a prominent city mall for allegedly violating the anti-Covid precautions issued under the Epidemic Act.

The district administration also issued a notice to Fun Republic Mall in the posh Gomti Nagar area, seeking its explanation for the violations, failing which the administration threatened to cancel its licence.

''Fun Republic Mall in Gomti Nagar area has been closed till further orders for not following Covid-19 protocol. The mall was earlier sent notice for the same but it did not follow the protocol due to which the action was taken,'' Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI.

The mall was earlier inspected by the district administration officials on March 23 when no visitor register was found there and people were also allowed to enter the mall without masks, prompting the administration to first issue a notice to it.

The mall authorities replied to the notice the same day following which the mall was inspected again on Thursday.

During the inspection, the officials found no change in the situation in the mall which neither had any anti-Covid help desk nor people maintaining social distancing or wearing face masks, the order added.

The mall has been asked to give its clarification on the repeated violation of the anti-Covid norms within 24 hours to concerned officers in the collectorate, the DM said. ''In the reply, you (mall authorities) should also specify the name, post, contact number of the owner or whosoever is running the mall. If the reply is not given within time, it would be considered that you have nothing to say,” the order said.

It added that if the district administration does not get the mall authorities' reply within the stipulated time, a recommendation would be made to cancel its license for running the establishment, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

