Woman held for running flesh trade racket;girl among 3 rescued

Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket at Mira Bhayandar in Thane district of Maharashtra, and rescued a girl and two women, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police conducted a raid at a roadside eatery on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Tuesday and caught the woman, identified as Nisha alias Amarjit Jaswant Singh Kaur, he said.

During the operation, the police rescued a girl and two women, he added.

Police have registered an offence against Kaur and one more woman, who is wanted in the case.

The case against them was filed at Kashimira police station under IPC sections 370 (human trafficking) and others.

