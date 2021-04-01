Left Menu

DRDO develops lightweight bulletproof jacket for Indian Army

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a lightweight bulletproof jacket (BPJ) weighing 9 kg, meeting the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:51 IST
DRDO develops lightweight bulletproof jacket for Indian Army
DRDO develops lightweight bulletproof jacket for the Indian Army. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a lightweight bulletproof jacket (BPJ) weighing 9 kg, meeting the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army. According to the DRDO, the jacket has been developed by the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur, a DRDO laboratory.

Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, and met relevant standards of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), it said. It further informed that this technology reduces the weight of the medium-sized bulletproof jacket from 10.4 kg to 9 kg.

The importance of this vital development lies in the fact that each gram of Bullet Proof Jacket's weight reduction is crucial in enhancing soldier comfort while ensuring survivability, the DRDO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, beginning on April 9. The pace spearhead on Thur...

EXPLAINER-Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?

From delayed car deliveries to a supply shortfall in home appliances to costlier smartphones, businesses and consumers across the globe are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips.The shortage stems from a ...

GST mop-up at all-time high of Rs 1.23 lakh cr in Mar; tops Rs 1 lakh cr for 6th month in a row

GST collections remained above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for the sixth month in a row in March, rising 27 per cent annually to record Rs 1.23 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.The ministry said the steep increasing trend in g...

U-turn on interest rate order oversight or election-driven hindsight, Cong asks FM

The Congress hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday after she announced withdrawal of the interest rate-slashing order and asked whether the U-turn was an oversight or an election-driven hindsight.The opposition party as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021