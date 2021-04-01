DRDO develops lightweight bulletproof jacket for Indian Army

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a lightweight bulletproof jacket (BPJ) weighing 9 kg, meeting the qualitative requirements of the Indian Army. According to the DRDO, the jacket has been developed by the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur, a DRDO laboratory.

Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, and met relevant standards of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), it said. It further informed that this technology reduces the weight of the medium-sized bulletproof jacket from 10.4 kg to 9 kg.

The importance of this vital development lies in the fact that each gram of Bullet Proof Jacket's weight reduction is crucial in enhancing soldier comfort while ensuring survivability, the DRDO said. (ANI)

