Objectionable materials in Mangaluru temple offering box: two held

Two people have been arrested on charges of dropping objectionable items into the offering box at a temple here, police sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the two had earlierconfessed their guiltto the Koragajja Katte (temple for spirit worship) priest and had surrendered before shrine authorities who later handed them over to the police.

Advertisement

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar saidthe temple authorities had summoned them during the 'Nemotsava' festival (performance of 'Bhoota Kola'-spirit worship) where the two allegedly admitted their guilt.

The commissioner saidanother accused, who was a friend of the duo, had died of serious health issuesrecently.

Later, one of them also faced health issues and fearing the wrath of the 'Daiva,' as the temple deity- Koragajja-is called in Tulunadu region, both decided to surrender.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had resorted to similar acts in at least three places andthe probe will continue, the commissioner added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)