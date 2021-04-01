Left Menu

Myanmar orders wireless internet shutdown until further notice - telecoms sources

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's military rulers have ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said on Thursday.

The instruction to halt wireless broadband services was relayed to employees of one provider in an email seen by Reuters, which did not state a reason for the order. It also said the current mobile internet shutdown would continue and by law, it had to comply with the directive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

