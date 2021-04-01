Myanmar orders wireless internet shutdown until further notice - telecoms sources

Myanmar's military rulers have ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said on Thursday.

The instruction to halt wireless broadband services was relayed to employees of one provider in an email seen by Reuters, which did not state a reason for the order. It also said the current mobile internet shutdown would continue and by law, it had to comply with the directive.

