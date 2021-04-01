Left Menu

Pakistan Cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton and sugar from India: Minister

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:32 IST
Pakistan Cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton and sugar from India: Minister

In a volte-face, Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected a proposal of its Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to import cotton and sugar from India, according to a Cabinet minister.

''Cabinet stated clearly NO trade with India,'' Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said in a tweet soon after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

''PM made clear there can be no normalisation of relations with India until they reverse'' their actions viz Kashmir of August 5 2019, tweeted Mazari, who is known for her hawkish stand on Kashmir.

The Cabinet decision comes a day after Pakistan's new Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced that the country will lift a nearly-two year long ban on the import of cotton and sugar from India after a meeting of the ECC chaired by him.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Mazari had said that all ECC decisions have to be approved by Cabinet and only then can they be seen as ''approved'' by the government.

''Just for the record - All ECC decisions have to be approved by Cabinet & only then they can be seen as ''approved by govt''! So today in Cabinet there will be discussion on ECC decisions incl trade with India & then govt decision will be taken! Media shd be aware of this atleast!'' Mazari tweeted.

Azhar’s announcement on Wednesday to import cotton and sugar from India had raised hopes of a partial revival of bilateral trade relations, which were suspended after the August 5, 2019 decision of New Delhi to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India is the world's biggest producer of cotton and the second biggest sugar manufacturer.

In May 2020, Pakistan had lifted the ban on import of medicines and raw material of essential drugs from India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in Pakistan. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The ties strained further after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August, 2019 angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. Pakistan also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railway services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

STF to file charge sheet against journalist Kappan, three others on Saturday

The STF will file a charge sheet on Saturday against four alleged Popular Front of India activists, booked on sedition and other charges last year after their arrest enroute to Uttar Pradeshs Hathras following an outrage over a rape-murder ...

Soccer-Ramos suffers calf injury ahead of Champions League, Clasico showdowns

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has sustained a calf injury, the club said in a statement on Thursday.Ramos was an 86th minute substitute in Spains 3-1 win over Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday and said he picked up the injury ...

British police officer convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi group

A British police officer has been found guilty of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi group and possessing extremist material including the manifesto of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, the BBC said. Benjamin Hannam, 22, a prob...

IPL 2021: Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, beginning on April 9. The pace spearhead on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021