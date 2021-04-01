Left Menu

Pak Cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton and sugar from India; links it with Kashmir

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:15 IST
Pak Cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton and sugar from India; links it with Kashmir

In a volte-face, Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the proposal of a high-powered committee to import cotton and sugar from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserting that there can be no normalisation of ties until New Delhi reverses its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The somersault came a day after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) under newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday decided to buy the two key items from India, lifting a nearly two-year long ban on their import from the neighbouring country.

Qureshi said the issue of import of cotton and sugar from India was discussed during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

''An impression is being created that relations with India have become normal and trade has been restored...,'' Qureshi said in a video message. ''On this impression, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet had a consensus opinion that until India reviewed the unilateral actions of Aug 5, 2019, it would not be possible to normalise ties with India.'' Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the Cabinet discussed the issue of ties and trade with India and decided that things cannot progress until India revokes its August 5, 2019 move on Kashmir.

''We want to cooperate with India but the first condition is that it should go back to pre August 5, 2019 position in Kashmir,'' he said.

Finance Minister Azhar's announcement on Wednesday to import cotton and sugar from India had raised hopes of a partial revival of bilateral trade relations, which were suspended after the August 5, 2019 decision of New Delhi to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India is the world's biggest producer of cotton and the second biggest sugar manufacturer.

Azhar's decision became doubtful since afternoon but officials kept mum and finally the first confirmation came from Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who is known for her hawkish stand on Kashmir.

''Today Cabinet stated clearly NO trade with India,'' Mazari tweeted soon after the Cabinet meeting.

Mazari said that Prime Minister Khan, who chaired the first Cabinet meeting after testing COVID-19 positive on March 20, ''made (it) clear (that) there can be no normalisation of relations with India until they reverse” their actions viz Kashmir of August 5, 2019.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Mazari had said that all ECC decisions have to be approved by Cabinet and only then can they be seen as ''approved'' by the government.

''Just for the record - All ECC decisions have to be approved by Cabinet & only then they can be seen as ''approved by govt''! So today in Cabinet there will be discussion on ECC decisions incl trade with India & then govt decision will be taken! Media shd be aware of this atleast!'' Mazari had tweeted.

In May 2020, Pakistan had lifted the ban on import of medicines and raw material of essential drugs from India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in Pakistan. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The ties strained further after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. Pakistan also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railway services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NPCI subsidiary starts operating to offer recurring payment services

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Thursday announced formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. NBBL to offer recurring bill payment solutions.The new entity has come into effect from April 1, 2021...

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led NDA over CAA

As the campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls entered the final phase, the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act took the centrestage on Thursday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the BJP-led N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021