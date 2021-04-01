CBI arrests 3 posing as MP's staff for taking Rs 1 lakh to stop building demolition

The CBI has arrested three persons claiming to be the staff of TRS MP Kavitha Maloth while allegedly receiving Rs one lakh from a man to use their connections in the MCD to stop the demolition of his illegal construction, officials said on Thursday.

They said the agency arrested the accused -- Shubhangi Gupta, Rajib Bhattacharya and Durgesh Kumar Maurya -- from 401, Saraswati Apartments here while receiving the money from Manmeet Singh Lamba, who had approached the Central Bureau of Investigation with a complaint against them.

According to the Lok Sabha website, 401, Saraswati Apartments is the address of the official residence of Maloth, the MP from Mahbubabad constituency in Telangana.

In his complaint, Lamba alleged that Bhattacharya, who claimed to be the PA of the MP, called him on his mobile number threatening to demolish his illegal construction in Sardar Nagar area with the help of his contacts in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the officials said.

Bhattacharya had claimed that one ''Malik Saab'' in the MCD can help Lamba if he pays Rs five lakh to him, they said.

He also introduced Gupta as a ''coordinator'' of the MP.

Maurya, Bhattacharya and Gupta together demanded Rs five lakh from Lamba. The amount was later reduced to Rs one lakh, according to the officials.

Lamba was asked to bring the money to 401, Saraswati Apartments, the officials said.

After receiving the complaint from Lamba, the CBI was keeping track of activities and swooped down on the premises when the money was being exchanged, they said.

All three accused were arrested during the operation, they said.

