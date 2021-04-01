JPVL pre-pays Rs 299.51 crore debt

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Thursday said it has pre-paid debt worth Rs 299.51 crore.

The company, earlier this week, pre-paid its long term loans/ working capital loans amounting to Rs 299.51 crore, according to a BSE filing.

The pre-payments were made from proceeds of the sale of the company's 74 per cent stake in Jaypee Powergrid Ltd.

This is in line with the company''s endeavour to continue to reduce its debt, the filing added.

