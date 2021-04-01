Live mortar shell found in J-K's Samba

A 51-MM live mortar shell was recovered from a secluded place in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday evening, police said.

The shell was found in Bai Nallah near a graveyard under Ghagwal police station area, they said.

A local resident spotted the shell and informed the local police station, the police said.

A police team along with the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the shell was seized, they said.

