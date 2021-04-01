CBI celebrates 59th Foundation Day, officers gets Commendation Certificate and cash rewards

Fifty-six Central Bureau of Investigation officers were on Thursday awarded with the Director CBI's Commendation Certificate and cash rewards of upto Rs 10,000 on the occassion of the agency's 59th Foundation Day. The personnel awarded include 14 investigating officers, six prosecuting officers, two technical officers and other officials engaged in various assignments, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said. CBI Director in-charge Praveen Sinha, in a virtual address, greeted colleagues on the 59th Foundation Day of the agency. He said the CBI's credibility is exemplified from the fact that constitutional courts and state governments have been referring a large number of matters to the agency. ''The CBI is growing in strength and competence and adapting to new challenges in investigation. He emphasised that the CBI has gained trust of constitutional courts and general public at large over the years,'' Sinha said.

He also lauded the work undertaken by CBI staff during the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing investigation as before despite a large number of personnel being affected and a few of them succumbing to it.

Additional Directors Ajay Bhatnagar and DC Jain also greeted the officers and staff on the occasion.

