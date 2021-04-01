Left Menu

Haryana governor assents to Bill on recovery of damages from protesters

The Bill provided for recovery of damages to properties caused during disturbances to public order by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and violent disorder.Uttar Pradesh has enacted a similar law to seek damages from alleged rioters who targeted government properties during protests in 2019 over amendments to the Citizenship Act.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:36 IST
Haryana governor assents to Bill on recovery of damages from protesters

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday assented to a Bill that allows authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters damaging properties. The governor gave the assent to The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021, which was passed by the state assembly last month, an official spokesperson said.

For adjudicating upon pleas for the compensation for damage to properties, the new law provides for the government to set up claim tribunals in the state, the spokesperson said.

These tribunals will be headed by Haryana Superior Judicial Services officers, to be appointed in consultation with the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

IN case of tribunals having two or more members, other members would be from among the state government officials of the rank of additional deputy commissioner or above, the spokesperson said.

''The tribunals shall determine the liability, assess the claims for compensation forwarded to it and determine the monetary value of damages and on such determination, award suitable compensation,” he said. The Bill passed last month by the Haryana assembly allows authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters, damaging both public and private properties.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier denied the Congress suggestions that the decision to bring the Bill in the last assembly was linked to the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws. The Bill provided for recovery of damages to properties caused during disturbances to public order by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and “violent disorder”.

Uttar Pradesh has enacted a similar law to seek damages from alleged rioters who targeted government properties during protests in 2019 over amendments to the Citizenship Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's Tedros

Experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week but details are still not set, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ne...

Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's Reasi

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape after a three year hunt in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Qayoom Hussain was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Ac...

Surge in infections unlikely to trip recovery: Nomura

The surge in COVID-19 infections confirms a second wave and the overall affected people in this phase will be higher than the first one, a Japanese brokerage said on Thursday.However, the surge in infections is unlikely to trip the growth r...

NPCI subsidiary starts operating to offer recurring payment services

The National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Thursday announced formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. NBBL to offer recurring bill payment solutions.The new entity has come into effect from April 1, 2021...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021