6 men held with 690 kg ganja held in UP's Pratapgarh

Around 700 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore in the international market was recovered and six people were arrested here on Thursday, police said.

On a tip-off, police recovered 690 kg of ganja from a truck near a college in Kohdaur area, Superintendent of Police Aakash Tomar said.

Advertisement

The arrested men were identified as Mukesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Sushil Yadav, Rakesh Yadav, Shailendra Yadav and Bhajan Das.

The SP said the recovered drugs were purchased from Visakhapatnam and brought to the district for supply in the area. Action is being taken against the arrested persons by filing a case, Tomar added.

He said Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the police team responsible for the recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)