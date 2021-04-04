Moroccan king expresses support for Jordan's King Abdullah

Moroccan king expresses support for Jordan's King AbdullahReuters | Rabat | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:59 IST
Morocco's King Mohammed VI held a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday to express solidarity and support for security measures taken by Jordanian's authorities, Morocco's royal palace said on Sunday.
The Jordanian military said on Saturday that King Abdullah's half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein had been told to halt actions used to target the country's "security and stability".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
