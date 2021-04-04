Man held with brown sugar dies in custody, 5 MP cops suspended

A 21-year-old man arrested allegedly with brown sugar died in the custody of Madhya Pradesh police in Mandsaur, prompting the force's top brass to suspend five personnel, an official said on Sunday.

Sohail Khan, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, was held on Friday night here with 90 grams of brown sugar, and was found dead in the custody of the narcotics wing on Saturday morning, Mandsaur Narcotics Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Tiwari said.

Additional Director General of Police SW Naqvi placed sub inspector Rajmahal Dayma, head constable Pirulal Soni and constables Prashant Kathwas, Dinesh Parmar and Kamal Patel under suspension, and a judicial probe has also been ordered.

the SP said.

