Gunmen kill ATC judge, wife, two sons in northwest Pakistan

Gunmen kill ATC judge, wife, two sons in northwest PakistanPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:51 IST
A judge of an anti-terrorism court (ATC), his wife and two sons were shot dead on Sunday after unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicle on Peshawar-Islamabad highway in northwest Pakistan, police said.
Two security guards of the ATC judge were also injured in the shootout.
The vehicle of ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, who was posted in Swat district, was intercepted by the gunmen near Swabi Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad motorway in Chota Lahor Swabi district.
The gunmen sprayed the judge's vehicle with bullets, killing him, his wife and two sons.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
