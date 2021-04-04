Left Menu

Pakistani ATC judge, three others of family shot dead by gunmen

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 23:45 IST
Pakistani ATC judge, three others of family shot dead by gunmen
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court judge and three members of his family, including wife and a two-year-old grandson, were shot dead after unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicle while they were travelling from the Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan to Islamabad, police said.

Two security guards who were part of the judge's convoy were also injured in the shootout.

The vehicle of ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, who was posted in Swat district, was intercepted by the gunmen near Swabi Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad motorway in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The gunmen sprayed the judge's vehicle with bullets, killing him, his wife, daughter-in-law and a two-year-old grandson. The gunmen fled the scene after the attack.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, \Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister KPK Mehmud Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Khan said that the ''perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended and dealt with full severity of the law''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022