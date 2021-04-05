Left Menu

CVC asks govt depts to transfer staff who have completed over 5 years in vigilance at same place

In case of personnel presently working in vigilance units of the organisations concerned, who have worked for more than three years, the exercise of transferring them out of the present place of posting may be started in phases, with priority to be given to shifttransfer personnel who have served for the maximum period in vigilance unit, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:12 IST
CVC asks govt depts to transfer staff who have completed over 5 years in vigilance at same place

The CVC has asked all central government departments to transfer the staff who have completed more than five years in vigilance units at same place, asserting that undue long stay of an official in a sensitive post at one place has the potential of developing vested interests.

In an order issued on Monday, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) said it has already identified posting in vigilance units/departments as ''sensitive posting''. ''It has been observed that undue long stay of an official in such a sensitive post at one place, has the potential of developing vested interests, apart from giving rise to unnecessary complaints/ allegations etc,'' the probity watchdog said in its order issued to secretaries of all central government departments and chief executives of public sector banks among others.

In order to emphasise the importance of the issue and to ensure transparency, objectivity, and uniformity in approach, the Commission has decided to modify its earlier guidelines and said that ''the tenure of personnel in vigilance unit at one place including PS/PA and lower level functionaries, should be limited to three years only''.

''Such personnel who have completed three years in vigilance units can be given another tenure of three years in vigilance unit, in continuation of earlier tenure, but at a different place of posting,'' said the CVC order issued to the chief executives of public sector insurance companies as well.

It would mean that the personnel can have two continuous postings in vigilance units, at two different places of posting, each running into a maximum of three years, it said. ''In case of personnel presently working in vigilance units of the organisations concerned, who have worked for more than three years, the exercise of transferring them out of the present place of posting may be started in phases, with priority to be given to shift/transfer personnel who have served for the maximum period in vigilance unit,'' the order said. ''The personnel, who have completed more than five years in vigilance units at same place, should be shifted on top priority basis,'' it said. In the first phase, at least 10% of the persons (minimum of one person), who have worked beyond three years, should be shifted in sequential order, without exception, i.e., on the basis of first come first go principle, the CVC said. In case a personnel has served at one place in vigilance unit for more than three years, his tenure at the next place (if posted in vigilance unit) may be curtailed to ensure that the combined tenure at two places is limited to six years only, it said. ''After transfer from vigilance unit, a compulsory cooling off period of three years should be observed before a person can be considered again for posting in vigilance unit of the organisation concerned,'' the order said. The first phase of transfer/posting of minimum of 10% of the personnel may be completed by May 31, 2021, it said. Further, it may be ensured that the exercise of transferring all the personnel who have worked for more than 3 years at one place is completed by June 30, 2022, the CVC order said. The guidelines in view of COVID-19 pandemic has to be kept in view while effecting transfers/postings, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021