Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah meets injured jawans at hospitals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited four hospitals in Raipur where the jawans injured in the Naxal attack on Saturday in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh are undergoing treatment, an official said.

Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, reached Raipur from Jagdalpur and went to the Ramkrishna Care Hospital to meet the injured jawans, the public relations department official said.

Advertisement

Shah also visited Shri Narayana, Shri Balaji and NHMMI hospitals to meet the injured jawans before leaving for Delhi around 7 pm, he said.

The Union home minister, who was accompanied by the CM and state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, interacted with the injured personnel in the four hospitals and prayed for their speedy recovery, the official said.

Shah also discussed the health condition of the jawans with authorities of these hospitals and asked them to ensure the best treatment for the injured, he said.

Twenty two security personnel were killed and 31 others injured in the gunfight with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday.

Police had said that 13 of the injured jawans were admitted to hospitals in Raipur while 18 others were undergoing treatment in the Bijapur district hospital.

Earlier in the day, Shah paid homage to the martyred security personnel in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the Bastar district.

Later, he chaired a high-level meeting on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation there in which Baghel and senior officials of security forces were present.

Shah also visited the Central Reserve Police Force's camp in Basaguda in Bijapur district and interacted with security personnel, including those who were part of the team that was attacked by Naxals, and had lunch with them, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)