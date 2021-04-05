Left Menu

HC relief for nominated councillor removed from BMC panel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:08 IST
HC relief for nominated councillor removed from BMC panel
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

In a relief for BJP-nominated BMC corporator Balchandra Shirsat, the Bombay High Court on Monday set aside the civic body's decision to disqualify him from the standing committee.

Shirsat had last year approached HC challenging the BMC's decision giving consent to the standing committee chairman's order disqualifying him from the panel.

Shirsat was disqualified in October, 2020 on the ground that provisions of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act did not permit induction of a nominated councillor in the standing committee of the civic body.

Shirsat in his plea claimed there was no such bar and that the decision of the corporation was bad in law and illegal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni in its judgement said there appears to be no express bar for a ''nominated councillor'' ofthe corporation to be inducted in its standing committee.

''The act of removal of the petitioner from the standing committee of the corporation merely on the ground that he is a nominated councillor and not an elected councillor does not have statutory support and cannot be countenanced in law. Consequently, the impugned order merits and is, accordingly, set aside,'' the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spe...

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...

Golf-Rejuvenated Woosie back at Masters 30 years after winning

A pain-racked Ian Woosnam said two years ago that he had played his final Masters, but the rejuvenated Welshman is back for another crack at Augusta National this week.Thirty years after winning the Green Jacket during a period of European ...

U.S. Senate parliamentarian says reconciliation can be used to pass legislation

U.S. Senate parliamentarian has issued an opinion that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers spokesman said in a statement on Monday.Spokesman Justin Goodman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021