Mumbai civic body orders fire safety audit of all hospitals

In view of two separate fire incidents at COVID-19 centres in the recent past, the Mumbai civic body on Monday directed to conduct the fire safety audit of all hospitals in the city.

In its order, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has directed the chief fire officer to inspect all private hospitals, government hospitals and municipal hospitals, and submit a report within 15 days.

On Sunday afternoon, a minor fire had broken out at the Dahisar-based jumbo COVID-19 facility ofthe civic body.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

On March 26, 10 people lost their lives in a major fire at Sunrise Hospital based in in the Dreams Mall building in suburban Bhandup.

''The fire safety audit of the private, government and municipal hospitals should be done on priority to ensure fire safety compliance under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2006.

''In case of any shortcomings/deficiencies observed from the fire safety point of view during such inspection, action under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act-2006 shall be initiated,'' the order stated.

