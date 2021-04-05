Left Menu

Mumbai civic body orders fire safety audit of all hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:10 IST
Mumbai civic body orders fire safety audit of all hospitals

In view of two separate fire incidents at COVID-19 centres in the recent past, the Mumbai civic body on Monday directed to conduct the fire safety audit of all hospitals in the city.

In its order, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has directed the chief fire officer to inspect all private hospitals, government hospitals and municipal hospitals, and submit a report within 15 days.

On Sunday afternoon, a minor fire had broken out at the Dahisar-based jumbo COVID-19 facility ofthe civic body.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

On March 26, 10 people lost their lives in a major fire at Sunrise Hospital based in in the Dreams Mall building in suburban Bhandup.

''The fire safety audit of the private, government and municipal hospitals should be done on priority to ensure fire safety compliance under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2006.

''In case of any shortcomings/deficiencies observed from the fire safety point of view during such inspection, action under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act-2006 shall be initiated,'' the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs

Some 50 members of Congress on Monday urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to take action to secure removal of 25 tariffs on American Whiskey imposed by the European Union and Britain in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and al...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said on Monday it was too soon to say whether or not international summer holidays could go ahead this year, suggesting a planned reopening of outbound travel could be pushed back beyond May 17. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Golf-Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spe...

Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago.Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021