FIR against former office-bearer of ISKCON over graft charges

An FIR has been registered against a former office-bearer of ISKCON at Vrindavan over charges of embezzlement of donation money, police said on Monday.

“A case has been registered against former PR director at ISKCON, Saurabh Trivikram Dasa. He had neither deposited the amount received by him as donation with the organisation nor surrendered the receipt book,” a police officer said.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Debashish Ghosh, secretary, ISKCON Vrindavan.

“Since no police report has been filed so far by Dasa about losing any original receipt book, it is apprehended that he has embezzled the donated amount,” according to the FIR.

“The worst part of the incident is that he is absconding with his mobile phone unresponsive. He has been abstaining from work since February 25,” it said.

Meanwhile, Ghosh said Dasa is no more a part of ISKCON society since February 19.

