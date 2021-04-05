4 dead in Ludhiana factory roof collapse

Four people died and nine were injured when the roof of an auto-parts factory in Ludhiana city of Punjab collapsed on Monday, officials said.

Forty workers were working in the manufacturing unit at Baba Mukand Singh Nagar when the incident occurred around 9.50 am, an official said.

''The factory owner was lifting the lintel level without permission of the municipal corporation,'' Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the civic body undertook the rescue operations. Thirty-six people were rescued from the debris and they were admitted to various hospitals for treatment, officials said.

Four workers died and the condition of one of the six people under treatment is stated to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Mustakeen and Sagar Kumar, both residents of Bihar, and Peechu and Imtiaz from Ludhiana, officials said.

A case has been registered against the factory owner and the contractor, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and asked the Patiala divisional commissioner to submit a report within two weeks, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Singh said strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of the deceased and free treatment for those injured. PTI CORR CHS VSD MA NSD HMB

