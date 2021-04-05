Mumbai court dismisses Kangana's plea over Javed Akhtar defamation suit
A Mumbai sessions court on Monday dismissed an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking suspension of all proceedings against her by the Andheri Magistrate court that is hearing a criminal defamation complaint against her filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:41 IST
A Mumbai sessions court on Monday dismissed an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking suspension of all proceedings against her by the Andheri Magistrate court that is hearing a criminal defamation complaint against her filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Earlier on March 1, Andheri Metropolitan magistrate court had issued a bailable warrant against Kangana in a defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar after she failed to appear before the court despite being summoned.
Kangana's lawyer, who was present at the court, said that they want to challenge the summons in a higher court. Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3 last year against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.
As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana during an interview on a TV news channel. (ANI)
