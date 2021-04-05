Three held for stealing Rs 18 lakh from cashier's bag

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 18 lakh from the bag of a cashier in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Vikas (25), a resident of Pahari Dheerj, Bara Hindu Rao; Rohit alias Nandan (24), a resident of Loni; and Rohit alias Sonu (28), a resident of Sadar Bazar, police said.

According to police, Vinod Kumar Tyagi (45), who works as a cashier at a builder's office, lodged a complaint, stating that his owner had sent him to Haider Kuli, Chandni Chowk to collect payment of Rs 18 lakh on Saturday.

After taking the money, Tyagi was on the way to his owner's office on his motorcycle, police said.

Around 5.30 pm, when he reached in front of the Old Delhi Railway Station, he found the money missing from the bag, a senior police officer said.

Someone indicated towards a person who had taken money from his bag and was going towards Pull Dufrin. Tyagi parked his bike and tried to catch him but the suspect fled the scene along with his associates, police said.

Police nabbed three accused on Sunday and recovered Rs 17,38,000 from their possession, the officer said.

