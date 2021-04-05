15 sticks of plastic explosives seized in Kupwara district of J-K: Army

15 sticks of plastic explosives seized in Kupwara district of J-K: ArmyPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:47 IST
Security forces seized 15 sticks of plastic explosives in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, averting a tragedy, the Army said.
On receiving information that explosives might be exchanged near Jama Masjid of Tangdhar, a search was initiated by the Army bomb disposal team which led to seizure of explosives supposedly being transhipped to the hinterland, an Army spokesperson said.
''In a major success to security forces deployed in Karnah, 15 sticks of plastic explosives were recovered on Monday evening owing to high state of alertness of the Army and police,'' he said.
The operation was conducted in the heart of Tangdhar market with zero inconvenience to locals, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two unidentified militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police. PTI MIJ CK
COVID: Jammu Divisional Commissioner conducts surprise inspection of Lakhanpur entry point
COVID-19 rules violation: Over 9000 people fined so far in Jammu
Army jawan shoots self dead in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases