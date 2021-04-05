Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:37 IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide held in youth Cong leader's murder case

A close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested in connection with the murder of Punjab Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar, police said on Monday.

Gagan Brar was held from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh in a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police and their counterparts in the hill state.

Gagan was allegedly involved in the planning, execution as well as providing shelter to killers of Bhullar (34), said police.

Bhullar was shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot on February 18.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the killing was organised by Canada-based Goldy Brar, with the help of gangster Bishnoi, to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar.

A few hours after the murder, a post on a purported Facebook page of gangster Bishnoi, who is currently in Rajasthan's Ajmer Jail, linked crime with the death of Bishnoi's aide Gurlal Brar who was killed in October last year in Chandigarh.

On February 21, the Delhi Police had arrested three men -- Gurvinder Pal alias Gora, Sukhwinder Dhillon, and Saurabh Verma -- allegedly involved in the murder and the next day the Punjab police had also arrested Gurpinder Singh for providing weapons to the assailants.

Investigations revealed that Gora was sharing a flat with Gagan Brar in Kharar and the conspiracy was hatched in a rented accommodation of Gagan.

DGP Gupta said that based on specific inputs, teams of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) and Counter Intelligence Units of Punjab Police were tasked for arresting the accused under the supervision of Additional DGP (ADGP) Internal Security RN Dhoke.

These teams tracked locations of the accused in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh and apprehended gangster Gagan Brar in a joint operation with the Himachal Police.

During his preliminary interrogation, Gagan Brar revealed that he was working as a bouncer in night clubs in Chandigarh and was friends with Gora and Gurlal Brar for the last over four-five years.

On the instructions of Goldy Brar, Gagan had allegedly handed over a bagful of arms and ammunition to an unknown person in Kharar, a day before the murder of Gurlal Bhullar.

