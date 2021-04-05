Left Menu

16 prisoners flee from Jodhpur sub-jail after throwing chilli powder on guards

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:59 IST
16 prisoners flee from Jodhpur sub-jail after throwing chilli powder on guards

Sixteen prisoners of Phalodi sub-jail here escaped on Monday night after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the guards, police said.

An operation has been launched to nab the escapees, who are mostly facing charges of murder and drug trafficking.

Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Anil Kayal said that the prisoners fled after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the guards when they were being lodged in their barracks after dinner at about 8.30 PM. ''We have roped in various police teams to search them'', said Kayal adding that all the routes in the area have been sealed.

