UK's Johnson offers Ukraine 'unwavering support' over Russian action

UK's Johnson offers Ukraine 'unwavering support' over Russian actionReuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 01:22 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had offered his strong support to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over the "destabilising" Russian military activity on Ukraine's border.
"The Prime Minister reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Johnson's office said. "He expressed his solidarity with President Zelenskiy's government in the face of this destabilising activity and commended Ukraine's approach to the situation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Zelenskiy
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Russian
ALSO READ
Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge
UK PM Boris Johnson marks lockdown anniversary with cautious message
Lockdown's unlikely friendship between French pensioner and British student
Boris Johnson marks lockdown anniversary with cautious message
Regulate AI or risk 'dehumanisation' at work, British unions say