HC seeks status report on COVID-19 in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a status report within 48 hours on various aspects with regard to the containment, vaccination and measures undertaken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, as cases have seen a spike.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a batch of PILs on COVID-19 issues, sought details on the state's plan of actionand steps to contain the spread of the disease such as testing, earmarking micro containmentzones and vaccination,among others.

The court directed the Advocate General to file a report on thestate's preparednessin view of thesecond wave of COVID-19 and file its report within two-days.

Referring to the number of COVID-19 tests, thebench directed the state government to conduct moreRT-PCR tests and sought detailsof the testing centres.

The bench suggested that the state government set up vaccination centres in districts toimmunisemore number of people to curb the spread of virus and asked why vaccination was not being done round-the-clock.

It further sought details onthestepsthat the state government was taking tomanage gatheringsat marriage functions, death ceremonies, function halls, theatres, bars, pubs, restaurants and places of gathering.

The court also directed the government to inform it about the cases registered against violators who are not adhering to the COVID-19 norms and posted the matter to April 8.

Meanwhile , Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a video conference with District Collectors and senior officialsto review measuresbeing takenforthe containment ofCOVID-19 pandemic in the state,an official release said.

He directed Collectors to steeply increase and double the number of tests being done on a daily basis in order to identify as many COVID-19positive persons as possible,it said.

The Collectors were told to ensure that the pace of testing does not comedown on weekends and holidays and all testing centres must work on all days of the week.

Somesh Kumar also asked the Collectors to ramp up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

