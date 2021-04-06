Left Menu

UP takes Ansari’s custody, security tightened at Banda jail

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:36 IST
UP takes Ansari’s custody, security tightened at Banda jail

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday took custody of Mukhtar Ansari, leaving with him from Punjab’s Rupnagar jail in a convoy headed 900 km away for a prison in Banda where security has been tightened to hold the gangster-turned-politician.

The transfer of the Bahujan Samaj Party MLA takes place after an order by the Supreme Court, approached by the Uttar Pradesh government which cited the series of criminal cases Ansari faces in his home state.

The BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government has accused the Congress government in Punjab of “shielding” Ansari for several months by not letting the state take custody.

As UP prepared to take charge of the high-profile undertrial, Ansari’s family expressed concerns over his safety while he is brought to the state, and later.

Transfer formalities took about two hours on Tuesday before the MLA from Mau was handed over to the UP team at Rupnagar jail, where he has been lodged since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case.

The police convoy entered Uttar Pradesh through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat around 6.00 pm, Allahabad zone Additional Director General of Police Prem Prakash told PTI.

Ansari was taken from the Rupnagar jail in an ambulance and was also medically examined, a Rupnagar jail official said.

A convoy of seven Uttar Pradesh police vehicles, including an ambulance and an anti-riot Vajra van, left the jail premises at 2:08 pm. The vehicles left through another gate, while most of the media waited outside the main gate.

Strict arrangements were in place with barricades put up by the Punjab Police on the road leading to the jail.

As the convoy took the Ambala road some media vehicles gave chase.

The Uttar Pradesh team had reached Rupnagar police lines at 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday and left for the jail around noon for the transfer.

According to the UP police, Ansari faces 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are at the trial stage.

Punjab's home department had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take Ansari’s custody by April 8, following the March 26 Supreme Court order that had set a two-week deadline.

The apex court had noted that Ansari was allegedly involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, cheating and conspiracy, apart from offences under the Gangsters Act.

It said his custody was being denied to the UP police on trivial grounds under the guise of medical issues.

The SC also said a convict or an undertrial who disobeys the law of the land cannot oppose his transfer from one prison to another and the courts cannot be helpless bystanders when the rule of law is being challenged with impunity.

Ansari will be kept in barrack number 15 of the Banda district jail when he reaches there on Wednesday morning, an official said. Additional police force has been deployed at the jail at the request of prison authorities.

Ansari will be guarded by three security personnel round the clock inside the barrack, the official said on Tuesday.

''Security personnel have been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises,” Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari said.

“In barrack number 15, where Mukhtar Ansari will be kept, arrangements for light, drinking water and cleanliness have been spruced up,'' he said.

He said access to the barrack has now been denied to other jail inmates.

The main prison complex gate, which generally remains open, will now be kept closed. Only the jail staff reporting on duty will be allowed in after proper screening, he added.

Details of visitors at hotels and tenants staying in the city too are being gathered, another official said.

Meanwhile, Banda Government Medical College principal Dr Mukesh Kumar Yadav said a panel of four doctors has been formed, following the Supreme Court directions regarding Ansari’s health.

Earlier, a row had also erupted over Ansari being ferried in an ambulance from Rupnagar jail to a Mohali court on March 31 in connection with the 2019 extortion case in Punjab.

A Punjab police official clarified that a jail inmate can be transported in a private ambulance on medical grounds at his own cost.

UP police, meanwhile, launched a probe into the registration of the ambulance, saying fake documents were submitted for the vehicle at that time.

In another twist to case, the same ambulance was found abandoned outside a roadside eatery on Chandigarh-Nangal highway in Rupnagar district on Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Police trainer testifies Chauvin used unauthorized neck restraint on Floyd

The Minneapolis Police Departments coordinator on the use of force told jurors on Tuesday the neck restraint applied by former policeman Derek Chauvin in the deadly arrest of George Floyd was unauthorized and that officers are trained to us...

California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15

California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, with officials saying enough people should be vaccinated by then to allow for life to almost get back to a pre-pandemic normal.The mask mandate in ...

Bengal reports record 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 5,97,634, the health department said.The death toll climbed to 10,355 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus, it sa...

Swimming-Tokyo is a swim too far for Britain's Burnell

British marathon swimmer Jack Burnell, who was controversially disqualified at the end of the 10km open-water race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced his retirement on Tuesday only months before the Tokyo Games. Burnell, 27, had been set t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021