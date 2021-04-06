Left Menu

Land record official, aid arrested while taking bribe for land mutation: ACB

PTI | Kota | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:23 IST
A land record inspector and his aide in the Kota tehsil office were arrested on Tuesday while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000.

Land Record Inspector (Kanungo) Yogendra Singh Chauhan, 55, and peon Babulal Jaga, 57, were arrested by a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths, the ACB said.

The two were arrested on the complaint of a Kota resident who had inherited five bighas of agricultural land in Dhakadkhedi village of the district after the death of his maternal grandfather, ASP Chandrasheel Thakur said.

The accused official had been demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for recording his name against the land in the land records name but had finally agreed to accept Rs 8,000 to do the work, the ASP said.

The ACB steam arrested the duo when the complainant reached his office to give the bribe money and he asked him to give it to the peon, the ASP said, adding a team of ACB sleuths caught the two red-handed.

