Left Menu

Maryland shooting leaves 2 critical, alleged shooter, Navy corpsman, dead

Two men were shot and critically wounded in a Maryland commercial park on Tuesday in an incident that ended with the alleged gunman, identified as a Navy sailor, going to a nearby military base where he was shot dead, police said. Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, 45 miles (72 km) northwest of Washington, were still trying to piece together the events shortly after they unfolded with an emergency call at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:39 IST
Maryland shooting leaves 2 critical, alleged shooter, Navy corpsman, dead

Two men were shot and critically wounded in a Maryland commercial park on Tuesday in an incident that ended with the alleged gunman, identified as a Navy sailor, going to a nearby military base where he was shot dead, police said.

Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, 45 miles (72 km) northwest of Washington, were still trying to piece together the events shortly after they unfolded with an emergency call at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT). "As you can imagine, this is a very active scene right now," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"We have two different scenes," Lando said. "All I can tell you is that we have confirmed we have only one shooter. The public is safe." After receiving the call, police found the two shooting victims, both men, at Riverside Tech Park, a suburban-style sprawling complex of two-story commercial businesses, Lando said.

Both were flown to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore, Lando said, adding that "at this time, the last update we have is that both of our victims are in critical condition.” The alleged shooter then went to the nearby Fort Detrick Army base, about four miles (6 km) away, where was fatally shot by military personnel, Lando said.

The Navy said on Twitter that the unidentified shooter was a Navy hospital corpsman. Lando said police would have a further update on Tuesday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UDF seeks repoll in Taliparamba seat

The UDF on Tuesday sought repoll in the Taliparamba Assembly seat in Keralas Kannur district, alleging that the CPIM workers captured many booths and engaged in bogus voting.Congress state working president K Sudhakaran said the UDF would m...

Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremos appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.Modi, ...

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a...

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.Harry will appear on camera in the documentary serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021