HC junks pre-arrest bail plea of PFI activist

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a PFI officer bearer, who feared arrest for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a "blasphemous" speech against the foundation stone laying for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A Lucknow bench of the high court denied pre-arrest bail to Popular Front of India activist Mohammad Nadeem, saying the right to the freedom of speech and expression is ''not an absolute licence to hurt religious sentiments''.

Nadeem had been booked last year by the Barabanki police under Nadeem section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code after he made some objection remarks against the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the temple.

''The fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression in a secular state is not an absolute license to injure and hurt the religious feelings and faiths and beliefs of fellow citizens," ruled Justice C D Singh, dismissing Nadeem's bail plea.

"A person who takes the risk of dissemination of blasphemous messages is not entitled to get the discretion of the court exercised in his favour,'' the judge added.

The court passed the order on an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of the accused Nadeem.

Opposing the plea, government counsel Rajesh Kumar Singh argued that the allegations of the FIR were too serious against the accused. ''On the earlier occasion also, the accused was involved in committing similar offences and he is habitual of disturbing harmony of the society by spreading hatred between the two communities,'' added Singh.

