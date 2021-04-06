Seven drug smugglers arrested, 2.5 kg of morphine seized: Police

The Barabanki police on Tuesday arrested seven drug smugglers after they were found in possession of 2.5 kg of morphine worth Rs 7.50 crore in the international market.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the arrested smugglers have been identified as Mumtaz Siddiqui, Naeem Raeen, Kallu Balvi, Bilal and Afaq, all residents of Barabanki.

Two other arrested accused Atul Rai and Shaukat Ali belong to Lucknow, the SP said, adding the police team also recovered 2.5 kg of the contraband and seized four vehicles, including two cars.

The arrests were made by a team of Zaidpur police station, the SP said.

During their interrogation, the smugglers said they used to bring the drug from Manipur and refine it by using a chemical to transform it into fine morphine, the SP said, adding they also confessed to supplying the drug in huge quantities to Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

