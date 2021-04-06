Left Menu

Those involved in naked photo shoot in Dubai to be deported

Authorities in Dubai say those involved in a naked photo shoot on a balcony that went viral and prompted a crackdown in the city will be deported.Dubais Attorney General Issam Issa al-Humaidan said Tuesday that the public prosecution has completed investigations and those accused of public debauchery will be sent back to their countries.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:39 IST
Authorities in Dubai say those involved in a naked photo shoot on a balcony that went viral and prompted a crackdown in the city will be deported.

Dubai's Attorney General Issam Issa al-Humaidan said Tuesday that the public prosecution has completed investigations and those accused of public debauchery will be sent back to their countries. Authorities declined further comment.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities confirmed that 11 Ukrainian women and a Russian man who were involved in the photo shoot were arrested. The footage came as a shock in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom governed by an Islamic legal code.

The move Tuesday is highly unusual for the legal system in Dubai, an absolutely ruled sheikhdom. Typically, such cases go to trial or otherwise adjudicated before deportation. MRJ

