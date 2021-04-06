Western naval command's commanding-in-chief meets Goa CM

Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, a Naval spokesman said.

He said both the leaders discussed the issues about the Indian Navy during their meeting in Panaji.

''Vice Adm R Hari Kumar, CinC #WNC called on the Honble Chief Minister of #Goa @DrPramodPSawant at Panaji today. Relevant issues pertaining to #IndianNavy were discussed,'' Defence PRO Mumbai tweeted.

INS Hansa, an important Naval base, is located in the port town of Vasco in the south Goa district.

