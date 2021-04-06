Left Menu

Indian firm rejects allegations over supply of Rafale replica

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:47 IST
Indian firm rejects allegations over supply of Rafale replica

An Indian firm on Tuesday said it supplied 50 replicas of Rafale aircraft to its maker Dassault Aviation, a day after a fresh controversy erupted over the fighter jets' deal following a French media report.

French publication 'Mediapart', citing an investigation by the country's anti-corruption agency, reported that Dassault Aviation had paid about one million Euros to Defsys Solutions for 50 models of the aircraft which were to be given as ''gifts''.

The media report said the inspectors of the Agence Française Anticorruption (AFA) were given no proof that these models were made.

Defsys Solutions on Tuesday released a statement and tax invoices stating that the allegations were totally unfounded.

''This is in response to wholly unsubstantiated, baseless and misleading claims appearing in certain sections of the media, insinuating that Defsys never supplied 50 replica models of Rafale aircraft,'' the company said in a statement.

It said 50 replica models of Rafale aircraft were delivered to Dassault Aviation based on a purchase order received from the defence major.

''Delivery challans, E-way bills and GST returns related to such delivery have been duly filed with the relevant authorities,'' the company said.

In its report, Mediapart said: ''Dassault group was unable to provide the AFA with a single document showing that these models existed and were delivered, and not even a photograph. The inspectors thus suspected that this was a bogus purchase designed to hide hidden financial transactions''.

The NDA government had signed a Rs 59,000-crore deal on September 23, 2016 to procure 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation after a nearly seven-year exercise to procure 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) for the Indian Air Force did not fructify during the UPA regime.

Prior to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the Congress raised several questions about the deal, including on rates of the aircraft, and alleged corruption but the government rejected all the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha water resources engineer held for taking Rs 90,000 bribe

Pune, Apr 6 PTIAn assistant engineer of the Maharashtra Water Resources department was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 from a farmer who had sought permission to lift water from a river in Pune district, an ...

Major reason for surge in cases is laxity in following COVID-appropriate behaviour: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said one of the major reasons for the surge in cases was people becoming lax towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour and urged them take up mass awareness campaigns to re-instill the impo...

Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremos appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.Modi, ...

Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

A member of George Floyds family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyds death. The seat reserved for Chauvins family goes unclaimed.Floy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021