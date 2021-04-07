EMA expects to hold AstraZeneca briefing on Wednesday afternoon

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to hold a briefing on the possible side effects of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday at 1600 CET (1400 GMT).

Experts from the European drug authority have reviewed to what extent some cases of blood clotting in adults who had recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine may be linked to the injections.

