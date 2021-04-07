Left Menu

Centre asks states, UTs to prepare COVID-19 vaccination at workplace from Sunday

In order to increase the access of vaccines to people above 45 years of age, COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be organised at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing vaccination centre, the union health ministry has informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 19:51 IST
Centre asks states, UTs to prepare COVID-19 vaccination at workplace from Sunday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to increase the access of vaccines to people above 45 years of age, COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be organised at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing vaccination centre, the union health ministry has informed.

Such workplace vaccination centres may be launched across states and union territories from Sunday. "COVID-19 vaccination sessions may now be organised at workplaces (both public and private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID Vaccination Center (CVC). To support the states in this initiative, guidelines have been prepared and the same have conveyed by the Union Health Secretary to the states and UTs. These guidelines will support the state and district program managers with the requisite information and guide them on organizing vaccination sessions at such workplaces (both public & private). Such workplace vaccination centres may be launched across states and UTs from April 11," the ministry has written to all states and UTs.

States have been further advised to initiate due consultations with private or public sector employers and management to prepare for the launch of workplace vaccination. The central government, in constant consultation with state governments and UT administration, continues consistently make efforts to ensure that the vaccination drive is more pragmatic and also more acceptable and purposeful to the beneficiaries, as per the ministry statement.

"The District Task Force (DTF) chaired by District Magistrate and Urban Task Force (UTF) chaired by Municipal Commissioner will identify such government and private workplaces after due deliberations with relevant employers and/or head of offices," the letter said. The letter further said, "Once identified, all such workplace vaccination centres will be registered in the CoWIN portal as government or private COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC) at the workplace. The name of workplace CVC should be recorded in Co-WIN as full name and not as an abbreviation to have clarity."

COVID-19 vaccination at government workplace organised by district health authorities will be free of cost. COVID-19 vaccination organized by private CVC would be on a payment basis and will be at the same rate as of vaccination at a private health facility. Service charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 100 per person per dose, vaccine cost Rs 150 per person per dose. Hence, the financial ceiling of the total amount recoverable by private health facility is Rs 250 per person per dose, the letter read. The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on April 1 for all citizens aged 45 years or more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Unruly passenger strips naked, misbehaves with crew onboard AirAsia flight

By Ashoke Raj AirAsia passengers on Tuesday witnessed an unprecedented incident on i5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard.A passenger who was onboard told ANI, Firstly, the unruly passenger started ...

Islamic preacher arrested in Bangladesh for making "anti-state speech"

A 27-year-old Bangaladeshi Islamic preacher has again been apprehended by the police, this time under the Digital Security Act DSA for allegedly making an anti-state speech and inciting disorder, according to media reports on Thursday.Rafiq...

Germany regulator sticks to age limit for AstraZeneca COVID shot

Germanys vaccine regulator said on Thursday it would stick to its guidance to limit the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to those aged over 60.The European Unions drug regulator on Wednesday left it up to individual countries on how to ...

Bheki Cele welcomes deployment of 200 police officers to W Cape

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of 200 police officers to the Western Cape as force multipliers in violence-laden hotspots across Cape Town.The officers were seconded from the national South African Police Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021