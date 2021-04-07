Left Menu

Chamoli district police takes up probe into minor girl's forced marriage

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:26 IST
Chamoli district police takes up probe into minor girl's forced marriage

Amid an outcry over an alleged forcible marriage of a 14-year-old girl with a man more than double her age for money in the remote hill district Chamoli, the Uttarakhand police on Wednesday took up the probe into the incident.

The district police began the probe after the case registered by the district’s revenue officials, armed with some police powers in remote hill districts of the state for some special purposes, was handed over to it.

The Chamoli revenue officials had registered the case on late Tuesday evening against the minor girl’s father and her in-laws under different sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act and the IPC.

The accused were booked for allegedly thrashing the girl and forcing her into the marriage which came to light through social media three months after it took place. After a preliminary investigation into the case, the probe into it was handed over to the police on Wednesday, Pokhri SDM Vaibhav Kumar Gupta told PTI. Considering the sensitivity of the matter and in the light of the Uttarakhand High Court's past orders in such matters, the Chamoli police has been asked to probe the incident and bring the guilty to book, he added. The incident which had happened in a remote village of the Chamoli district came to light on Monday when the girl, a class 8 student, recounted her ordeal to her teacher who made a video to tell her story to others and lodged an FIR. Quoting the student, the teacher said the girl was married off forcibly for money during the lockdown in January by her father to a man in Dehradun who is more than double her age.

She was also ill-treated and beaten up by her in-laws after the marriage, the teacher told the Chamoli revenue authorities. The girl did not come to school after it reopened in February after months of lockdown.

However, when she returned to school after a prolonged absence on Monday, she shared her ordeal with her teacher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021