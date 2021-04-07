U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid

U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aidReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:34 IST
The United States plans to restart economic, development and humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.
Blinken announced a package including $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the United Nations relief agency UNRWA, $75 million in economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza and $10 million for peacebuilding programs through the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to the statement.
