Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at the direction of the kingdom's southern city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported early on Thursday.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

