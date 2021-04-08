Syrian air defense confronts Israeli aggression over Damascus, downs rockets -SANA

Syrian air defense confronts Israeli aggression over Damascus, downs rockets -SANAReuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 03:50 IST
Syria's air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression over the southern parts of Damascus, the capital, downing a number of rockets, the state news agency reported early on Thursday.
The aggression came from Lebanon's direction and from the "occupied" Golan Heights direction, the state TV said. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties.
