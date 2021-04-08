Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses economic relations with new Libya prime minister -WAM

Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses economic relations with new Libya prime minister -WAMReuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-04-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 04:01 IST
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed met new Libyan prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in the United Arab Emirates and discussed opportunities for developing economic relations, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The visit is Dbeibeh's first visit to the gulf country after Libya's government was sworn in on March 15 with the task of unifying the country after years of violence and division.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a Twitter post that "Libya will overcome its challenges & we stand at the side of the Libyan people at this critical moment. The new road map will hopefully lead to stability and unity".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed Bin Zayed
- Abu Dhabi Crown
- Libyan
- United Arab Emirates
- Libya
ALSO READ
Twitter promises action against fake news ahead of 2021 assembly elections
Assembly elections: Twitter vows to crack down on manipulative, misleading content
Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, U.S. states say
Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account
Chrissy Teigen explains decision to deactivate Twitter account